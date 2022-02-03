COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COVA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. COVA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

