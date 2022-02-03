Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET remained flat at $$17.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

