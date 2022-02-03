CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,037. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

