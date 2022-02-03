CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,037. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
