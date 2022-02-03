Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $206,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

