Credit Suisse AG Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 590.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Beam Therapeutics worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.