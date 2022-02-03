Credit Suisse AG Has $20.22 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $241.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average of $246.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

