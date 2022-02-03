Credit Suisse AG Purchases 155,500 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Change Healthcare worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHNG opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.