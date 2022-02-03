Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,753 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.