Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,393 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

WMS opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.49 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

