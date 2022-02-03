Credit Suisse Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $306.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.24. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,620. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.27. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
