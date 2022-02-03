Credit Suisse Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $306.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.24. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,620. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.27. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

