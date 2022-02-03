Credit Suisse Group Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 174

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of SWDBY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

