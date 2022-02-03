Credit Suisse Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,830.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,829.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $418,092,111 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.