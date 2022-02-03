Critical Analysis: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) vs. CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 4.15 $37.87 million $1.59 32.26 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 9.28% 18.39% 8.19% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and CD International Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.80%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. engages in sourcing and distribution of industrial commodities, and provision of business and consulting services. The company was founded by Yue Jian Wang on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

