Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 55,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

