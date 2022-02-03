Crowny Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $103,206.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.81 or 0.07165625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00056127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.70 or 0.99488963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

