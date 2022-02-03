Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

