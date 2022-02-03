Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $24,583.95 and $682.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

