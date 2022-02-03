Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CULP opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Culp has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.