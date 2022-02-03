Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 44,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

