CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Position Lessened by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVRx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

