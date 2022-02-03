D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 307,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

