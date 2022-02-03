DA Davidson Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

