DA Davidson Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.