Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.