Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

