Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.28. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 3,873 shares.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a 570.00 target price on the stock.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.