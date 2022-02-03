Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dana were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAN opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

