Daniel J. Dalton Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.