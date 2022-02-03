Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Small Cap Consu

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Small Cap Consu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 249.35% and a negative net margin of 725.72%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

