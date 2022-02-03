DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $976,635.33 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $976,635.33 and $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,882.58 or 0.99955663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00292402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

