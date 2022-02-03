Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN DXR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335. Daxor has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.
About Daxor
