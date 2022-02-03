Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.32% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $125,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $481.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.