Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Delek US by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

