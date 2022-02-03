Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is L2 Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 3.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

