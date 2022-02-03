DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

XRAY opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

