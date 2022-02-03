Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.59).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,384 ($45.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,397.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,507.08. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 3,078 ($41.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($51.76).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

