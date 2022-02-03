Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

