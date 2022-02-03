Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.55.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$105.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

