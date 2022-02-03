Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,407,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,003,037 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Desktop Metal worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $83,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

DM stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

