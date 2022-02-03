Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

PCT opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.