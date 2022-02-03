Deutsche Bank AG Has $303,000 Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $938.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

