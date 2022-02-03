Deutsche Bank AG Has $322,000 Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verso were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

