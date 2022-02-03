Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $288,000 Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Traeger Inc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

