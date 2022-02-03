Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,627 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

