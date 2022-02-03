Deutsche Bank AG Sells 700 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

