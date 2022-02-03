Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.