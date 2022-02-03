Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.79 ($19.99).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

