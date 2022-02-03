Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $184.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.99. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

