Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.88 ($18.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.98. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

