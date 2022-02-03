DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $573.72.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.25. 20,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.10. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

