DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DEXTools has a market cap of $28.70 million and $73,273.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00112588 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,114,556 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

